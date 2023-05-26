Arlington Memorial Day

Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment also known as The Old Guard, place flags in front of each headstone for "Flags-In" at sunrise at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Thursday, May 25, 2023, to honor the Nation's fallen military heroes ahead of Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

NORFOLK, Va. — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation's fallen service members, but it's come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of discounts on anything from mattresses to lawn mowers.

Auto club AAA said in a travel forecast that this holiday weekend could be "one for the record books, especially at airports," with more than 42 million Americans projected to travel 50 miles (80 kilometers) or more. Federal officials said Friday that the number of air travelers had already hit a pandemic-era high.

The Associated Press

