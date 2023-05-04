Fox Dominion Lawsuit

File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York. Fox Corp.'s hefty $787.5 million settlement with Dominion over defamation charges is unlikely to make a dent in Fox's operations, analysts say. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

 Mary Altaffer

NEW YORK — Fox News is opposing a renewed effort by three news organizations to unseal documents related to its recently settled defamation lawsuit, saying it would do nothing but "gratify private spite or promote public scandal."

The Associated Press, The New York Times and National Public Radio asked a Delaware judge earlier this week to reveal mostly private text messages and conversations between Fox employees shortly after the 2020 presidential election that were uncovered during the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

The Associated Press 

