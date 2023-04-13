NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices, with his lawyer signaling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

"President Trump is not only willing but also eager to testify before the Attorney General today," his attorney, Alina Habba, said in a statement. "He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company."

