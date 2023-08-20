Food stamps N.J.

A woman stands at a booth to learn about a food stamp program at a food drive in Newark, N.J. —AP Photo/Julio Cortez

 Julio Cortez

People who get financial help to buy food and groceries through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program saw an increase in their monthly benefit amounts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after the emergency allotments stopped following the end of state and national public health emergencies earlier this year, an estimated 2 million more Americans faced food insufficiency, according to a new study by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

