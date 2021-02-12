A dormitory fire caused the evacuation of students at Cheyney University late Friday afternoon
According to school officials, the fire was contained to a room on the fourth floor of LLC dormitory. There were no injuries reported and the fire is being investigated.
In a statement, the university said a blaze in a wardrobe area of a student’s dorm room activated the sprinkler system which immediately extinguished the fire.
A Delaware County fire department responded to the incident. Once secured, the building was turned back over to the university.
The university said the building’s sprinkler system caused water damage to several dorm rooms. A restoration company came on campus immediately to begin a clean-up and restoration process. The university said it is making accommodations for any students whose rooms were impacted by the incident.
Cheyney University President Aaron A. Walton said the school’s protocols worked as intended to address the fire.
“Things do happen,” he said. “We have to respond to them every day. Fires don’t happen every day but I think the procedure we had in place worked because there were no injuries and no one was in any harm at any time.”
Walton said LLC houses about 300 students many of whom had left the campus for the weekend.
He noted there was smoke and water damage.
“It was contained in one room,” Walton said. “It was smoke damage. The smoke set off the sprinkler system which caused the C wing to be saturated with water.”
