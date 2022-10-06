Election 2022 Senate Pennsylvania Fetterman

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, left, speaks at a news conference with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in his Capitol reception room Jan. 24, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pa. Despite the relatively low profile, Democratic senators saw Fetterman as an extension of the Wolf administration, able to relay the governor’s priorities or stances on legislation before the chamber, state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said. — AP Photo/Marc Levy

 Marc Levy

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.