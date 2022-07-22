FILE - Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 5, 2021. The Justice Department said Friday, July 22, 2022, that it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston, including dead bodies, that officials said are left in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation's fourth largest city. Besides bodies, items dumped in majority Black or Latino neighborhoods include appliances, furniture, tires, medical waste and vandalized ATM machines, Clarke said at a news conference Friday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)