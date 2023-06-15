Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON — Inflation may be cooling — just not yet fast enough for the Federal Reserve.

Chair Jerome Powell offered a nuanced view Wednesday of how the Fed intends to address its core challenge at a time when inflation is both way below its peak but still well above the central bank's 2% target: Give it more time, and maybe some help from additional interest rate hikes.

The Associated Press 

