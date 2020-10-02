President Donald Trump's positive test for COVID-19 underscores the importance of people taking precautions, local health experts said Friday.
The president and the first lady confirmed on Friday that they both tested positive for COVID-19. They reportedly have “mild symptoms.”
“I wish the president and the first lady well and I hope that they have a speedy recovery," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley.
"I think that this serves as an example that the virus is still out there and that we need to take the precautions that we've been talking about."
"The virus is much more likely to cause a serious infection in people who are obese or who have chronic medical conditions," he said.
“The president is overweight and is in his 70s, so he is at a higher risk than most people to have a serious infection. Having said that, it’s important to note that most people at his age and even with his condition will recover fine. So the odds are with him.”
Dr. Eric Sachinwalla, medical director of infection prevention and control at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, said the virus is still a significant public health concern.
“We do need to continue to take this seriously and continue doing all of the things that we have been doing to protect not only ourselves but each other, and that is where the masking comes into play,” he said.
“A mask not only helps protect you from being exposed but it also helps other people that you might be around. That’s one of the issues with this virus. You can spread it before you have symptoms, so you might spread it before you even know it. That’s why it’s important that you wear a mask.”
Sachinwalla said Philadelphia has been very good about social distancing, masking and restricting certain high-risk activities and reopening in controlled fashion to make sure that case counts don't increase.
“That’s why cities and states that have higher compliance with mask usage are seeing the low numbers as opposed to locations where mask usage is either not as well adopted or as well promoted and you’re seeing increases in cases in that regard,” he said.
“Unfortunately, this president has not necessarily promoted mask usage and doesn’t personally wear one in public situations and it does increase the risk of contracting the illness.”
Trump spent months downplaying the virus and has not consistently worn masks in public settings.
Farley concurred that people need to continue taking precautions to protect themselves against becoming infected.
“The virus has been with us for so long and case counts have been falling. Some people may be becoming complacent and think that it’s just going to go away,” Farley said.
“It clearly has an opportunity to infect any of us and make us sick, so we need to be taking precautions, most important of which is wearing masks.”
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 130 additional novel coronavirus cases in the city as of Thursday, raising the city's total number of confirmed cases to 37,158.
“In general, the major way that it is spreading in the city right now is typically among household members and then among relatives and then among friends at social gatherings,” Farley said.
“Some people are getting together with their relatives for a meal or they get together with a few friends and they are inside not wearing masks and the virus spreads.”
