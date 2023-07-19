Congo Humanitarian Crisis

FILE - Residents flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 20 kms ( 12 miles) North of Goma, Democratic republic of Congo, on Oct. 29, 2022. The United Nations is warning that violence in eastern Congo has escalated significantly. A U.N. spokesperson says more than 600 people have been killed and 345,000 displaced in Ituri province alone so far this year. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)

 Moses Sawasawa

DAKAR, Senegal — The United Nations warned that violence in northeastern Congo has escalated significantly, with more than 40 civilians killed in three days.

More than 600 people have been killed and 345,000 displaced in Ituri province so far this year, according to Stephane Dujarric, a United Nation's spokesman.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.