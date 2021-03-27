Emma Chappell, the founder and CEO of the United Bank of Philadelphia, died March 16 at 80. She was the first African-American woman to form a commercial bank in the United States. “She was a renaissance woman and a change agent,” said Jonathan Jackson, the son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. “She had a passion for economic development.” He said that his father said “she was my sister that I never had from another mother.” Jackson continued that his father saw her as being “at home with the elite, the privileged and the powerful,” but she was still about her community.
