Emma Chappell
Laura Elam

Emma Chappell, the founder and CEO of the United Bank of Philadelphia, died March 16 at 80. She was the first African-American woman to form a commercial bank in the United States. “She was a renaissance woman and a change agent,” said Jonathan Jackson, the son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. “She had a passion for economic development.” He said that his father said “she was my sister that I never had from another mother.” Jackson continued that his father saw her as being “at home with the elite, the privileged and the powerful,” but she was still about her community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.