On the last day to apply for a Pennsylvania mail ballot, Philadelphia election officials are expanding hours for the city’s satellite election offices and guaranteeing any registered voter in line by 5 p.m. the right to apply for an early vote.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 — two hours earlier than usual for a weekday. Election officials confirmed that the lines will be closed at 5 p.m. sharp, but anyone who is waiting by that time will be allowed to apply for a ballot, no matter how many people are waiting.
“Any individual who arrives at a satellite election office after 5:00 p.m. legally cannot submit a paper application,” reads a note on the City Commissioners website.
That means if you’re queued up by that time, you’re in the clear. Any registered Philadelphia voter can go to any location.
Lines have grown into the hundreds at many of the centers, particularly at the City Hall and Roxborough locations. As of last week, those offices accounted for nearly half of the ballots received.
So far, over 407,000 have been requested in Philadelphia, and about 235,000 have been returned.
The Philadelphia City Commissioners — an independently elected, bipartisan office that manages the city’s elections — are ramping up awareness about the deadline using social media.
All 17 voting access centers will remain operational through Election Day to receive mail ballots. Normal operating hours will resume on Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
Voters who’ve already applied but haven’t yet received their mail ballots can pick up replacements at these locations any time up through Nov. 3, Deputy City Commissioner Nick Custodio confirmed.
You can also get a new one there if you used the wrong color ink — only black or blue is allowed, and votes marked in other colors will not be counted..
What’s the deadline for returning your ballot? Republicans continue to file legal challenges to a Pennsylvania law that extended the due date through Nov. 6.
So to be extra sure your mail ballot is counted, return it by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
