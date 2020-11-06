The race for auditor general pitted Republican Timothy L. DeFoor, a county controller in central Pennsylvania, against Democrat Nina Ahmad, a former deputy Philadelphia mayor. DeFoor was declared the winner Friday.
"What an honor, what a pleasure what a privilege," DeFoor said Friday, reached by cellphone on a golf course. "And once the race is officially called, I'm ready to serve, ready to serve."
DeFoor, who is Black, will be sworn in in January as the state's first elected "row officer" of color.
DeFoor, 58, the elected controller in Dauphin County, which includes Harrisburg, ran on his experience, saying it would make him uniquely qualified for the office. He has spent three decades conducting governmental audits and fraud investigations for the state inspector general, the state attorney general and a large hospital system.
