Members of the first African-American Greek-letter sorority can now claim another first — one of their own is the first African-American female vice presidential nominee on a major party ticket.
Kamala Harris, who became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) in 1986, officially accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination at this week’s Democratic National Convention and her AKA sorors are ready to do what they can to ensure she makes it all the way to Number One Observatory Circle (the official residence of the vice president).
As an international organization, Alpha Kappa Alpha will not officially endorse any candidates in the election, but the members are likely to support their sorority sister.
Her line sisters are “just tickled pink” to support her, according to Harris’ line sister Benita Stephens, referencing the sorority’s signature salmon pink and apple green colors.
“We are energized because you know we feel like we’ve reached Mecca. We are at the ultimate place in history. So, it’s so important that we do well in the political process all around. We are very proud that the first African American vice president, and we claim the Indian part as well, has moved in this position,” Stephens said. “We always say ‘We are very prepared and have a purpose,’ but seeing Kamala now speaks to the purpose and the preparation that we had at Howard, as well as I’m sure lots of people had at their various HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities].”
Lorri Saddler, another of Harris’ line sisters, said the AKAs’ support of Harris will be evident come November.
“You’re talking over 300,000 women, focusing on, you know, it’s a national initiative, get out the vote, rolling to the polls, so we already had that in motion. You will see the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha mobilizing people in our communities and beyond registering people to vote, making sure people are ready to vote, then making sure they get out and vote, that’s going to be a powerful force,” she said.
Inez Brown, another of Harris’ line sisters, said she thinks Harris will get significant support from members of the other Black fraternities and sororities and other alumni of historically Black colleges and universities.
“I think it’s going to be huge,” Brown said. “Even more so than just the sorority and Divine Nine, let’s look at HBCUs. There’s a lot of love between HBCUs. We chide each other and we joke about the rivalries but there’s something special when you have gone to an HBCU, the expeAgoing to a predominantly white institution.”
HBCU alumni “take pride in this moment, whether you know her personally or not. This moment is almost like a validation for HBCUs,” Brown said. “I still think there is a lot of thought that HBCUs are not as premier as predominantly white institutions, but if you look at statistics, they absolutely say otherwise.”
HBCUs produce 44% of all African American college graduates with bachelor’s degrees communications technology, 33% of those with bachelor’s degrees in engineering technology, and 43% of those with bachelor’s degrees in mathematics, according to the Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Association.
Harris’ nomination shows what Black women can achieve, Stephens said.
Saddler said Harris is the same person now who pledged AKA with her in 1986.
“She’s still that connected to our lives, as all of us are. And it’s not some form for fashion or for show. It’s real,” she said. “It’s real for us; we wouldn’t come out for her the way that we do.”
And she thinks Harris’ background, as a graduate of an HBCU and a member of a sorority, has helped her rise.
“I think that’s what adds to her attractiveness as a candidate,” Saddler said. “She’s a real person. She’s authentic.”
No matter where Harris has been, “she’s never gotten to the place where she could not speak and relate to the common person and a common person’s problem,” Stephens said. “I also believe that she would not compromise her beliefs. She’ll be an excellent example of a woman leading.”
Brown said she always envisioned a different — but equally illustrious — path for her “soror.”
“I always said that she would be a Supreme Court justice,” Brown said. “I thought, ‘I’m gonna grow up and she’s gonna be a Supreme Court justice,’ because you know that was her trajectory. She was always so committed to justice and to service. We knew she was going to go to law school and all of those things, but I said she was destined for something different and something bigger.”
