Stacey Abrams, who has publicly made the case for why she believes she is well positioned to be Joe Biden's running mate, endorsed the former vice president on Tuesday, calling him the "leader America needs."
Biden is "a leader who will restore dignity, competence and compassion to the Oval Office while restoring America's moral leadership around the world. His commitment to fighting climate change, leading an economic recovery for all, and protecting every eligible American's right to vote are among the many reasons why he must be the next President of the United States," she said in a statement Tuesday.
Abrams, the former top Democrat in the Georgia House, has praised Biden for several weeks since he became the presumptive Democratic nominee, but she had not formally endorsed his candidacy until Tuesday.
"While marginalized communities struggle under Donald Trump's failed leadership and people of color face disproportionate consequences of COVID-19, Joe Biden will take no one for granted. I look forward to continuing my strong support for his candidacy and doing all I can to make sure he is elected this November."
Biden has mentioned Abrams, who ran an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid in Georgia in 2018, as a possible running mate. She has notably promoted herself for the role.
"I would be an excellent running mate," she said in an interview with Elle last month. "I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I've spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America's place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve."
Since committing to selecting a woman as his running mate in March, Biden has been prodded by some to select a woman of color to join him on the ticket. Abrams is often mentioned as a possible choice as well as Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
Abrams is also the founder of Fair Fight, an organization advocating for fair elections across the country. In an interview with the virtual event series 19th this week, Abrams said she did not endorse during the primary because of her role with Fair Fight, saying "I had to promise neutrality because I could not be seen and the work we did could not be seen as the arm of any campaign."
Biden and Abrams are set to conduct their first television interview together on Thursday evening.
