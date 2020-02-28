Presidential hopefuls come to Selma Sunday
SELMA, Ala. — Democratic presidential hopefuls are coming to Selma on Sunday as part of their final push before the Super Tuesday primaries.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer are scheduled to visit Selma, event organizers and campaign staff said.
The candidates are attending the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday," the infamous 1965 march in which civil rights demonstrators were beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The event galvanized support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act that year.
The annual commemoration has become a regular stop for candidates to court African-American voters and pay homage to the fight for voting rights. Sen. Bernie Sanders attended the commemoration last year.
Warren, Klobuchar, Steyer and possibly other candidates will attend an afternoon candidates forum moderated by Joy Reid of MSNBC and the Rev. Mark Thompson. The forum will be held at Wallace Community College.
Calif. governor's wife endorses Warren
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom has endorsed Elizabeth Warren just days before the state’s Democratic presidential primary.
Her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, hasn’t backed another candidate since fellow Californian Kamala Harris exited the race.
Siebel Newsom said in a Friday statement that “women need a champion in the White House” who will stand up for women, protect reproductive rights and lift up marginalized voices.
Siebel Newsom is a documentary filmmaker focused on gender equity. She’s chosen the “first partner” moniker instead of the traditional “first lady” because it’s gender neutral.
California is one of 14 states to hold its primary on Tuesday. Warren plans to campaign in the state on Monday night.
AP decides not to declare Iowa caucus winner after recount
WASHINGTON — The Iowa Democratic Party on Thursday released updated results of the Iowa caucuses after the completion of a recount requested by the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.
In the new results, Buttigieg has 562.954 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 562.021 state delegate equivalents out of 2,151 counted. That is a margin of 0.04 percentage points.
The Associated Press has reviewed the updated results and will not call a winner, given remaining concerns about whether the results as reported by the party are fully accurate. The Feb. 3 caucuses were beset by technical glitches that led to a delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.
The party plans to certify the results on Saturday. At that point, the caucuses will formally end, and no further changes to the results will be made.
Iowa awards 41 national delegates in its caucuses. As it stands, Buttigieg has 13 delegates and Sanders has 12. Elizabeth Warren won eight, Joe Biden won six and Amy Klobuchar won one.
A final delegate will be awarded to Buttigieg as the candidate with the most state delegate equivalents.
— Compiled from The Associated Press
