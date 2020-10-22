Local leaders said President Barack Obama’s visit to the city was a burst of necessary energy in the campaign for an election that is widely being hailed as a vote for our lives.
Obama rallied hundreds of socially distanced voters at Xfinity Live on Wednesday evening but spoke privately with Black male leaders and elected officials in a roundtable discussion at the Hank Gathers Rec Center in North Philadelphia some hours prior to that event.
“It was a general discussion [about] just getting out to vote, the Black vote and then specifically the Black male vote in Philadelphia,” said roundtable participant Imam Idris Abdul-Zahir of Masjidullah.
“For me, I asked the question, what are some of the best ways to engage Black males to vote specifically in a city like Philadelphia, which has one of the nation’s largest Black Muslim populations. Essentially, [Obama’s] answer was that Black people and Muslims have some of the same issues that most people do and we have it more acutely. If other people have unemployment, we have it moreso. But he was trying to say, to a certain degree, to look for the commonality with other groups because those that are in power and want to stay in power, they look for opportunities to separate and divide us.”
City Councilman At-Large Isaiah Thomas said he was especially inspired to hear from Obama, as he is the youngest councilmember and one of the youngest Black males to serve as a city councilmember at-large, after Wilson Goode Jr.
“It provided us with the battery of resilience to continue to try to energize the engagement of Black folks moving forward,” said Thomas. “[Obama] talked about the idea of knowing that one election won’t be the thing that makes a difference, [but] we have to continue to vote. He also talked about our parents and grandparents and the fact that we say we’ve seen no progress. As difficult as it is for us to get to the polls, as difficult as other factors of institutional racism impact Black people, I do agree with him. This doesn’t compare to what our ancestors [went] through and that’s what gave him hope and that is what also gives me hope. More than anything, the charge is to not lose hope.”
Abdul-Zahir said he witnessed that idea in action as Obama’s motorcade wove through North Philly, sparking awe in the streets and on the sidewalks.
“It was a palpable feeling of excitement, joy and happiness that I just saw on the street of North Philadelphia. People came out of their homes in droves and got video. It was electric, it was almost as if he won the presidency again,” said Abdul-Zahir. “Everything that happened yesterday, in and of itself, was huge. Just to see that level of hope in people — with his presence, they felt they were important enough, in the middle of 20th and Diamond.”
Salima Suswell, a political strategist and Muslim-American leader who was one of 300 guests invited to attend the rally, shared a similar view.
“I think that President Barack Obama’s remarks were powerful and for me restored my hope in what true presidential leadership looks like,” said Suswell. “PA Dems are energized and yesterday’s rally helped build upon the momentum that’s needed to yield a win in this election.”
State Sen. Sharif Street (D-3) said he hopes the day's energy turns into action.
“Equal education funding and access to health care, Black business development and poverty as well as rising levels of gun violence are all on the ballot,” he said. “President Obama emphasized the importance of voting and the power and responsibility we each hold to directly impact our communities, especially during this health crisis. I encourage everyone to make a plan to vote early and to vote your interests.”
