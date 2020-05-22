Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he's offended by Joe Biden's "arrogant, ridiculous" comment to a Black radio host that if he's struggling to decide whether to support Biden or President Donald Trump in the general election then he "ain't Black."
"That is most condescending and arrogant comment I've heard in a very long time," Scott, the sole Black Republican serving in the US Senate, said Friday on Fox Business.
The remarks come after an interview on the radio show "The Breakfast Club" in which host Charlamagne Tha God told Biden he should come to the studio in New York City for another interview, telling the former vice president that "we've got more questions."
"You've got more questions?" Biden replied. "Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."
Charlemagne responded that "it don't have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact" that he wants something to benefit the African American community.
In his interview with Fox Business, Scott pointed to the more than 1 million African Americans who voted for Trump in the 2016 election. Trump won 8% of the Black vote, according to exit polls. More than 136 million people voted in the 2016 election.
"(Biden's) saying to 1.3 million African Americans that you are not Black? Who in the heck does he think he is?" Scott said.
"That is the most arrogant, outrageous comment I've heard in a very long time and I take offense to that," he added.
The Republican senator made that same argument on Twitter.
"1.3 million Black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we 'ain't Black.' I'd say I'm surprised, but it's sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the Black community for granted and brow beat those that don't agree," Scott tweeted Friday.
Scott has also called out Trump's "racially insensitive" comments, even having a Oval Office meeting in 2017 to discuss race with the President.
Senior Biden adviser Symone Sanders said later Friday that Biden's comments were made "in jest."
"Vice President Biden has spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party's nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that's exactly what he intends to do this November," Sanders wrote on Twitter.
"The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let's be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump's any day. Period."
In a phone call Friday with reporters and Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson, Scott said he was "shocked and surprised" by Biden's comment.
"I could not believe my ears, that he would stoop so low to tell folks what they should do, how they should think and what it means to be Black," Scott said.
Asked about Sanders' claim that Biden's remarks "were made in jest," Scott said, "I won't even dignify that with a response."
