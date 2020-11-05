Like many Americans and the rest of the world, the Biden and Trump campaigns are waiting for the outcome of the 2020 election. Both campaigns spent a lot of time in Pennsylvania cities like Philadelphia, Allentown, as well as Pittsburgh and both teams, are hoping it paid off. Congressman and Biden-Harris supporter Dwight Evans said he thinks it did.
“I know how hard I worked and I know how hard the campaign worked," Evans said. "It’s a process we have to go through. We’ve got to do it and it isn’t done overnight. As we say in Philadelphia, ‘trust the process’. I feel very confident that things will work out."
The Trump campaign on the other hand is having a hard time trusting the process. President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits to stop the counting of mail-in votes in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. The suits allege that Republicans are not being given proper access to watch what’s happening. Senior Communications Advisor for the Trump campaign’s Black Media Affairs Paris Dennard said they are not giving up.
“President Trump will not stop fighting for the American people to have four more years to implement his Platinum Plan for Black Economic Empowerment," Dennard said. "It is a shame to see how forces are working to stop the will of the people and steal this election from President Trump because they know his message and policies are resonating with Black voters.”
Both sides seem confident that their candidate will win.
Evans thinks we’ll soon know who will be the next president.
“The election is closed. We need just to count the votes at this point," Evan said. "I’m very optimistic that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States."
The Trump campaign thinks they will prevail although it may take a little while to declare victory. Dennard said when they do, that will be thanks to the African-American community.
“We are confident that when it’s all said and done, President Trump will win re-election because of a win in Pennsylvania and the support of all of the Black voices for Trump all over the state, especially in Philadelphia,” he said.
