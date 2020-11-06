Black voters have played an integral role in helping propel former Vice President Joe Biden on the path to victory in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Votes are still being tallied in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia. In Michigan, Biden won Detroit with 94% of the Black vote.
Groups and churches mobilized to get out the vote in Detroit, which is regarded as a key place for Democrats to win statewide.
The Rev. Kenneth Flowers of Greater New Mount Baptist Church in Detroit addressed some of the reasons why Biden appeals to many Black voters.
He said Biden effectively campaigned in Detroit and sent President Barack Obama to Michigan to engage with voters.
“For the first Black president to be in Detroit and in Flint, it sent a powerful statement to Detroiters and Black folk in Michigan that we have not forgotten about you,” Flowers said.
“He realized that his path to the White House had to come through Detroit and had to come through the Black community.”
Flowers said some of the Biden’s appeal to Black voters in Detroit goes back to when he served as vice president. Biden led the charge to save Detroit’s auto industry, which was heavily impacted by the 2009 economic recession.
“That resonated with so many Black folk here in Detroit, and when he selected Kamala Harris as his running mate, that gave many people a sense of pride to have a Black woman on that ticket,” Flowers said.
He highlighted the difference between Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and Biden’s 2020 campaign. Flowers said Clinton took the Black vote for granted in Detroit and did not campaign effectively in the city.
“We reached out to the campaign and specifically asked them to come to Detroit. We needed more money. We needed more boots on the ground,” he said.
“They did not do that and four years later Joe Biden got the memo. Joe Biden made sure that there were resources in Michigan, Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids. He made sure he was here campaigning and he brought Barack Obama.”
Flowers said a key endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn, a prominent Black Democrat, saved Biden’s presidential campaign during the primaries.
“His campaign was on life support and when Congressman Jim Clyburn gave that endorsement, Black South Carolinians took over and they rescued Joe Biden and from that point on it was on the way to the finish line,” Flowers said.
And now Stacey Abrams, a voting rights activists and former Democratic state legislator in Georgia, is being lauded for her efforts to help defeat Trump. In 2014, she launched a group called the New Georgia Project focused on registering Black voters. Two years later, Abrams formed a group to fight voter suppression. Since then, some 800,000 new voters have been registered in the state, many of them African-American.
As of Friday evening, Biden was leading Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Jessica Byrd, co-organizer of the Electoral Justice Project of the Movement for Black Lives, a national network of more than 150 leaders and organizations, said she thinks Biden ran a strong campaign.
“I think that the forces that made this true really were the resilience and the focus of Black voters and the coalitions of organizations that have been registering voters for years and building power really slowly by building a volunteer base," she said.
“It really is those Black voters who can take a Democratic presidential candidate over the top.”
Byrd said the election shows the power of Black voters in battleground areas like Michigan and Georgia.
“The community organizations have been the ones holding the line in these states. I think the victory is as much for the movement in the multi-racial working class coalition of activists, as much as it is for the vice president,” she said.
“I think largely Democratic voters really knew that we had a mandate to show up, whether you agreed with the top of the ticket or not, because we could see what was at risk.”
She said Black voters were largely responding to exit polls by saying, “I’m here for my children’s future. I’m here for racial justice and I’m here for COVID.”
Andrea Custis, president and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia, a nonpartisan organization, credited Biden’s campaign with effectively engaging with members of the Black community.
“I saw Joe Biden and his campaign in the community speaking to what their plans were for the future when it comes to areas of education, housing, the Affordable Care Act, small businesses [and] jobs. They absolutely spoke to those issues in the Black community,” Custis said.
She and other community leaders participated in conference calls where they provided feedback to members of Biden’s campaign.
“For me, it felt genuine,” Custis said. “It didn’t feel phony. It felt like you were genuinely going to use this input and you care.”
