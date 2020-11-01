Joe Biden visited the Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia during his Souls to the Polls stop in Philadelphia.
The Sunday drive-through rally opened in a prayer just as it would at a typical baptist church on Sunday.
The various prayers by many religious leaders in Philadelphia included blessings from Biden, the former Vice President, and Sen. Kamala Harris. One call in particular asked for the democrats to seek the majority in the U.S. senate.
It was a battle for the soul of the nation.
“We need someone who is going to fight for the soul of the nation, like vice president Biden has demonstrated,” U.S Congressman Dwight Evans said.
The congressman gave the visit welcome and reminder, reminding supporters that they have a decision to make on Tuesday and not to take this election for granted.
“Four years ago in the state of Pennsylvania there was a mishap but we can correct that mishap by voting," Evans said. "We have to understand what’s on the ballot, criminal justice, education, jobs , all of these things are all on the ballot. But most of all the soul of the nation is on the ballot."
Other speakers included The Rev. Mark Tyler and State Rep. Morgan Cephas.
The Sharon Baptist church choir sang two selections moments before DNC Chair Michael Blake took the stage and welcomed Biden.
“Our next president must be a sustainer,” Blake said. “If we are to get back to where we used to be it is going to take a sufferer, supporter and sustainer.”
As Biden approached the stage the the lots erupted with honking and yelling.
“We have to earn our democracy,” Biden said. "We have to get out to vote. This campaign has been unlike any other campaign in history but one thing has been the same, we have to earn our democracy. We have to get out to vote.”
According to Biden, President Trump has been trying to suppress voter turnout.
“[He's] terrified of what will happen in Pennsylvania,” Biden said.
