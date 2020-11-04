Joe Biden’s campaign claims it’s on track to win the presidency, as voting outcomes from several key swing states have yet to be called.
“We believe that we are on a clear path to victory,” Biden for President Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said during a virtual press briefing held Wednesday morning.
“By this afternoon, we expect that the vice president will have leads in states that put him over 270 electoral votes.”
A candidate needs at least 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.
O'Malley Dillon said the Biden campaign is expected to prevail in Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“We expect to win Pennsylvania,” she said.
O'Malley Dillon said most of Pennsylvania’s 1.4 million outstanding ballots that will be counted over the coming days are projected to come from Democratic heavy areas and mail in votes.
“We expect that these ballots will more than overcome Trump’s 600,000 vote margin that he is carrying right now,” O'Malley Dillon said.
She said Biden has received 69 million of the more than 135 million votes that have been counted thus far.
The Biden campaign also criticized Trump's decision to falsely declare victory in a White House speech early Wednesday morning. Trump threatened to take legal action against votes that have yet to be counted, while many states are continuing to process mail-in ballots.
“Last night the president of the United States falsely claimed that he had won this race and then demanded that votes stop being counted,” O'Malley Dillon said.
“The American people get to pick their president. The president does not get to pick the people whose votes get counted.”
“When all of the votes are tallied as they have been in every election since our country has been founded, we are confident that Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,” she continued.
