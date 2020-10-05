Experts believe Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and Republican Vice President Michael Pence won’t be concentrated on issues. Instead, it will be centered on which candidate can inspire the most people to vote.
Theodore R. Johnson, senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, said many voters have already made up their mind but need some encouragement to cast their ballot.
“This is not going to be a debate that’s going to swing voters to one side or the other,” Johnson said. “Voters are pretty much made up on where they stand. This is really about trying to get more people to the polls and trying to convince undecided voters to side with you.”
Evelyn Sample-Oates is one of those voters with her mind made up. Although Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) doesn’t formally endorse any political candidates, the former North Atlantic regional director for the sorority said she plans to support her fellow soror, Harris, on Nov. 3. She also said she still has a few questions that she would like to have answered at Wednesday night’s debate, mostly from Pence.
“I’d like to hear their take on how the White House’s handling [the coronavirus pandemic] because Vice President Pence has been the head of this COVID-19 Task Force,” she said. “Now that the president has it and so many of ... their inner circle, how does he look at it now? How are they going to deal with it differently now? What have they learned over the last week? Do they feel it’s OK to have big rallies and events?”
Voters like Sample-Oates will definitely be tuned in on Wednesday night but Johnson said the key to an Election Day win involves reaching the most disenfranchised voters during the vice presidential debate.
“This is about trying to convince folks that are maybe disengaged,” Johnson said. “They need to go after voters that lean towards the Republican or Democratic party to get them to the polls and vote despite the complications that COVID may present, despite maybe voter suppression happening in certain places. So the question is, can they inspire enough of the people on their side of the aisle to get them to vote for their ticket? Whichever side does that more will be the side that helps win the White House.”
With a record turnout in the 2018 midterm elections, signs point to the votes of young Americans having a major impact on the 2020 election, especially young voters of color. Johnson said they will be tracking several issues during the event.
“Young voters of color are more preoccupied with civil rights protections,” he said. “They want to know how each side will handle college debt, if they’ll be able to find a job and if the world will be safe for them and their future children. They want answers to questions like ‘Will they take away my right to vote? Are they going to permit certain types of discrimination in the workplace?’ These are the things they want to hear about.”
He said that for younger voters, having Harris or Pence answer those questions during the debate won’t be enough to get them to the polls.
“The question is, depending on what side of the argument you support, will Pence or Harris give you confidence that they’re going to deliver on the things that they’re promising? Young voters tend to be more disengaged because they just don’t believe politicians are sincere. They believe there’s a lot of corruption,” Johnson said.
“And they don’t think that the government cares about their interests, their wants, or will deliver on promises to them. In order to get young people to the polls, the vice presidential candidates will have to bring an inspiring message that aligns with their politics and then convince young voters that they can deliver on it.”
J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of the political newsletter Sabato’s Crystal Ball, said the debate could be one of the last chances that either party has to connect with voters.
“They were scheduled to have two more presidential debates but I think those are very much in question,” he said. “Kamala has been compared to a female Obama and for good reason, but if Pence can come off as a less unhinged candidate than Trump that may help the Republicans, especially if we’re not going to see another presidential debate again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.