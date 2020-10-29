The School District of Philadelphia is encouraging educators to provide counseling and safe spaces to students in the wake of the fatal police shooting of a West Philadelphia father of nine, Walter Wallace Jr., School Superintendent William R Hite Jr. said Thursday.
Hite made the statement at the district's weekly virtual press briefing before providing guidance on how the district plans to move forward in the pandemic.
“The sadness and pain is truly heightened as this police-involved shooting has happened right here in our own city. All of us — students, their families, the staff — are all dealing with a range of emotions, including sadness, anger, rage and frustration. And with the range of emotions that ran high following the death of George Floyd just five months ago, we are once again here to help our students through these challenging times,” said Hite.
“I have encouraged the school-based staff to create safe spaces in their virtual classroom, taking the time to give students who want to talk about what they are feeling the chance to do so. Other students may find it difficult to express their feelings and that’s OK. Our emphasis will be on creating safe spaces for students that share what’s on their minds and what’s in their hearts. We’ve also provided principals and counselors with resources to support students and to support their social and emotional needs at this time. As I’ve said before, I believe it’s important we all keep talking about institutional racism and social injustices. These conversations help drive the change that is needed in our city [and] our country.”
Families who need additional counseling or support can visit the district’s website for more information or call the helpline at 1-833-PHL-HOPE, Hite said.
School officials also confirmed that the district will move forward with plans to implement hybrid learning.
“The school district is now offering all PreK-2 families the option of remaining 100% digital or transitioning to a mix of in-person and digital remote learning for their student,” said Melanie Harris, the district's chief information officer. “The selection period began this previous Monday and it will end this Friday [Oct. 30] at 5 p.m.”
Hite said the district is relying on local and state guidance to make decisions on opening and reopening.
“We will not move forward with in-person learning unless it is safe for our students and staff and we will not remain in school unless it is safe for students and staff,” he said.
“We are aware that cases are rising in the city and we are in daily contact with the Philadelphia Department of Health and medical experts as we carefully monitor COVID-19 to ensure conditions support in-person learning. We are getting questions about case counts going up but we are also monitoring the situation and I think it’s really important to also share we are preparing for all scenarios, a scenario that will allow us to bring some children back and a scenario that will result in all children remaining in virtual, but we have to plan for all these scenarios.”
Hite said families who have selected hybrid can change to virtual but those who have not made a decision or responded to the survey by the selection deadline will remain all-virtual. In January, families who are all virtual will have the ability to switch to hybrid, depending on space. Each school will determine how to implement the in-person learning schedule.
“Some schools, simply because of their populations, will need to do different schedules because of the large numbers of children in these cohorts. The AA, BB model may not work for them,” said Hite. “They may have to bring kids in only one day a week or just to make sure children are able to remain in cohorts. That’s going to be based very much by the school and schedule of schools.”
Darnell Deans, director of student engagement and placement, advised parents to begin exercising their school choice.
“We are pleased and very excited to announce that we are right in the middle of ‘Find Your Fit’ school selection process and this is the best opportunity and it’s a great opportunity that is available for all of our students across the city,” said Deans.
In that process, families with students of all grades can apply to up to five schools outside their neighborhood.
“This process is very exciting because families have the ability to customize their educational experience by choosing the school that’s right for them … especially our students in 8th grade that are starting high school next year," Deans said. "It’s very important to take this time right now to finalize your selections and participate in the process. We are in a year unlike we've ever seen before but because of that we have a plethora of opportunities for students to continue to engage in this process.”
