MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon "plan of attack" and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

The 49-page charging document paints a damning portrait of Trump's treatment of sensitive information, accusing him of willfully ignoring Justice Department demands to return documents he had taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago and even directing aides to help him hide the records sought by the government.

The Associated Press 

