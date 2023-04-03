Traffic Deaths

FILE - Emergency workers work the scene of a fatal accident on Aug. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise. The 2021 final numbers, released Monday, April 3, 2023 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, confirmed earlier estimates showing a 10.5% increase in deaths over 2020. (Michael Noble Jr./Tulsa World via AP, File)

 Michael Noble Jr.

DETROIT — Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise.

The 2021 final numbers, released Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, confirmed earlier estimates by the agency showing a 10.5% increase in deaths over 2020. That's the highest number since 2005 and the largest percentage increase since 1975.

The Associated Press

