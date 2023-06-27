Election 2024 Trump DeSantis

This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis are set to hold dueling campaign events in New Hampshire on June 27. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

HOLLIS, N.H. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Tuesday to tear down Washington's traditional political power centers and secure the country's southern border, pledging to succeed where former President Donald Trump failed as the two held dueling campaign events in the critical early primary voting state of New Hampshire.

Addressing a town hall in Hollis, DeSantis talked extensively about the new immigration policy proposal he released Monday in South Texas. He's betting that the issue can energize GOP voters, even those who are 2,000 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.