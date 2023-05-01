ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after Disney sued Florida's governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, members of Disney World's governing board — made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees — authorized a lawsuit Monday against the entertainment giant.

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted unanimously to sue Disney in state court in the Orlando area, as well as defend itself in federal court in Tallahassee where the entertainment company filed its lawsuit last Wednesday.

