Orange County Convention Center

People walk through the interior of the Orange County Convention Center-South Concourse on Feb. 26, in Orlando. — AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

MINNEAPOLIS — A slew of new bills signed into law by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has draped the Sunshine State in controversy, spurring protests, lawsuits and travel advisories warning the state is “openly hostile” toward people of color, immigrants, women and LGBTQ+ community members.

The fallout is starting to spread to a key economic artery for an income-tax-free state heavily reliant upon tourism taxes: Florida’s convention business.

CNN

