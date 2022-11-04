NORCROSS, Ga. — It was a Wednesday morning, early voting sites were open across the state of Georgia, and Darlena Slate was heading to the Pinckneyville Community Center to cast her ballot. But before voting, she stopped at a nearby restaurant to talk about the stakes this year and the implications for Black Americans.
“If Democrats lose control of the Senate,” Slate, 48, said, “a lot of those issues that are important to us, they’re going to be sidelined again.” She talked specifically about abortion rights after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, but something else gnawed at her, namely the more overt racism that she and other Black Americans have experienced in recent years. She said she feared that Republican victories will provide more ammunition for people emboldened by former president Donald Trump to stir racial discord that threatens to set back years of racial progress in the country.
A few days later, Kelly Martin, 39, visited the same restaurant and voiced similar worries. “It’s a nerve-racking time to be Black in America,” she said. “I’ve never seen more Black wealth in America, but I’ve never seen more hate towards Black people in America. . . . I’ve never seen more Black abundance in America, but at the same time, I’ve never seen more people that want to strip Black people of abundance in America.”
For a Democratic Party on the defensive as Election Day nears, there is perhaps no more important group of voters than Black Americans. Black women and Black men have consistently supported Democratic candidates in higher percentages than any other group of voters in the country. They are responsible for turning Georgia blue two years ago, helping elect President Joe Biden and two Democratic senators, one of whom, Raphael G. Warnock, is in a neck-and-neck race for reelection this fall.
Given that the political fundamentals of this midterm election favor Republicans, Black voters are more crucial than ever for the Democrats. One overriding question is whether they will turn out in numbers big enough to offset those GOP advantages. Regardless, many Black voters fear a future in which overt racism becomes more apparent. They have concerns about whether Biden, who is well liked, has the strength to unify the country around a more positive vision. And there are questions about whether the Democratic Party speaks to Black voters as effectively as needed.
Time of apprehension
The choice for Black Americans is not just a question of which party holds power in Washington and in the states, but how that power is used, and whether they believe it moves the country forward or backward. For many Black Americans, the six years since Trump was elected president have been especially fraught, a time of some economic advances but also, as Martin described, one of apprehension about whether racial divisions can be overcome.
In 2020, about 9 in 10 Black voters nationally supported Biden over Trump, according to post-election analyses. Meanwhile, majorities of White men and White women supported Trump. In Georgia, exit polls showed that more than 9 in 10 Black voters backed Biden in an election in which the Democratic nominee prevailed by just 11,779 votes out of 5 million cast.
Trump’s support among Black men has produced conflicting data about how much he improved his standing during his second campaign. But the suggestion that Trump may have done better in 2020 (even if Black voters remained strongly Democratic overall) has triggered a debate about whether Republicans can make sustained inroads with these voters.
Black voters will play significant roles in determining competitive statewide races in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as in Georgia, where Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker in a contest between two Black men that has drawn national attention.
In interviews in mid-October in the hotly contested Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County, Black voters, with rare exceptions, expressed strongly negative feelings toward Walker, the former University of Georgia football star, whose campaign has been dogged by controversy over his personal life.
The Georgia governor’s race is a rematch from four years ago, with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp challenged by Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former state legislator with a national following. Abrams is credited with helping to build the turnout organization, particularly among Black voters, that two years after her narrow loss to Kemp helped Biden, Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff win the state.
Abrams has been trailing, according to most polls, and there is concern that she might not be able to match the support among Black voters that she received in 2018. The contest will test both her capacity as a candidate and the effectiveness of the Democrats’ turnout machinery.
Both parties face skepticism
The Black voters interviewed, with some exceptions, said they see the Republican Party as having succumbed to Trump and Trumpism — transformed into a party that is unwelcoming to the aspirations of Black Americans. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll taken last spring found that 75% of Black Americans said they believed the Republican Party is racist against them. GOP leaders point to their efforts to recruit diverse candidates as evidence to the contrary, and their slates around the country this fall reflect that to a degree.
“I grew up seeing Reagan and the Bushes — not that I grew up as fans of theirs,” said Dennisha Haynes, 45. “But this party, the 2022 Republican Party, is so far removed from all of that. I think they have allowed kind of an underpinning of racism and bigotry to run the party.”
If Black voters have mostly negative impressions of the Republican Party, some of them also have questions for the Democratic Party, despite consistently high levels of support for Democratic candidates.
Black voters are not a monolith, and their attitudes differ based on upbringing, geography and other factors. Still, surveys show that nationally, Black voters, particularly older ones, tend to be less liberal on many issues than, say, many liberal white Democrats. That is one reason Biden, who steered along a center-left lane as a candidate, drew solid support from Black voters in the 2020 presidential primaries; it was Black voters who embraced Biden in the South Carolina primary and immediately revived his sputtering candidacy.
Still, a common critique, even from those whose values tightly align with the Democrats, is that the party has taken Black voters for granted, counting on their votes but not offering reciprocal support for some of the issues they prioritize — such as voting rights or policing reform. As for Biden, polls show he remains well liked by Black voters, but some of those interviewed said they did not see him able to unify the country as he pledged to do.
“I don’t think that they do enough — and I know ‘enough’ is highly subjective,” Haynes said of the Democratic Party leadership. “Some of the issues that we’ve raised as being top issues for us, they end up going further and further down the list of priorities for them as time goes on. And then they remember them at election time, then they come back up the list.”
The Washington Post this fall has explored the motivations of some of the voters who will decide the face of the next Congress. “The Deciders” series has focused on voter groups that were part of a Democratic coalition that delivered major victories in the 2018 midterm election, when Democrats captured the House. This same coalition propelled Democrats in 2020 as the party regained the presidency and, with the help of two runoff victories in Georgia in early 2021, won control of the Senate.
Gains are not assured
Slippage among any of these groups of voters could reverse Democrats’ gains of the past four years — upending the balance of power in Washington, blunting Biden’s legislative agenda in the next two years of his presidency, and shifting power in states that will be at the center of the 2024 presidential election.
Between 2010 and 2020, Gwinnett County added more than 150,000 people, and its current population is about 1 million. The 2020 Census found that the county was about 33% white, 31% Black, 22% Hispanic and 13% Asian.
Over the past two decades, Gwinnett has been transformed from a Republican stronghold to a county that now favors the Democrats. In 2012, Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney won Gwinnett with 54% of the vote. In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton carried the county with 51% of the vote. Two years ago, Biden won 58% of the county’s votes. Meanwhile, local political offices have undergone a partisan and demographic transition, from predominantly White and Republican to more diverse and Democratic.
Yet despite these changes, many Black people here said they experience a sense of unease as they look around the country. Martin, who is married with three children, including a stepson, and works in foreclosure law, was asked to describe how it feels to be a Black woman in America in the fall of 2022.
“Is this truly my country?” she responded. “Can I fly red, white and blue, or is red, white and blue inherently considered a racist flag? It’s very nerve-racking. . . . It’s very much a sense of wanting to belong but knowing that you’ll never belong. That’s how it feels to be Black in America.”
Slate fears racial relations will get worse before they get better. She described the persistence of more overt racism as a “beast” that has been unleashed in recent years.
“The beast wants to survive,” she said. “So it’s like it’s going to modify itself in order to survive, in order to still have a voice, in order to still have a place.”
Inside the Pinckneyville Community Center one afternoon, poll workers sat at tables helping people cast early ballots. In walked Willis Golden, 55, who said he was voting Democratic. Asked about Walker, he shook his head. “All he had to do was tell the truth,” he said. “That would have been better for him.” Referring to the time when Walker’s ex-wife said her husband had held a gun at her head, Golden said, “Violence is not my thing.” Walker has said he was suffering from mental illness at the time.
The next day, about 3 miles away, the early vote facility at the Shorty Howell Park Activity Building was getting ready to close after another day of balloting. Leaving the building after voting, Fermin Stewart, 68, an ear, nose and throat surgeon still wearing his blue scrubs, stopped to talk. He was worried. Democracy “is really on the line,” he said, referring to the number of Republican candidates around the country who have denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including Walker. Asked his impressions of Walker, Stewart said, “It’s an embarrassment to me as a Black person. My grandchild could be a better senator.”
