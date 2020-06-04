A group of Pennsylvania Democratic leaders criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and its failure to support meaningful economic or criminal justice reforms that have left Black Pennsylvanians behind.
During a Wednesday afternoon press call, state Sen. Vincent Hughes said President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been “horrific.”
“This nation had the longest lead time knowing that this virus was coming,” he said.
“As a result of his administration and his failed leadership, we had the most deaths of any country in the world.”
More than 100,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. Hughes said 20% of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus deaths are in the Black community, even though Blacks make up 12% of the state’s population.
“Trump and his administration have been abject failures on every account and Black people are suffering as a result of his treatment, and he’s got to go,” Hughes said.
He also noted that Trump dismantled President Barack Obama’s 21st century police reforms when he took office in 2016.
“We’ve had three years of a president who has mocked the suffering of communities of color,” said state Sen. Sharif Street, vice chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. “He has intentionally exacerbated racial tension and he continues to stoke the flames of division.”
Street said people are more likely to become frustrated and angry when the leader of the country is not talking about ways to make things better, but has shifted to rhetoric designed to make things worse.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans said the president has consistently attacked voting by mail and health care. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, political leaders have encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail. However, Trump has told the public that voting by mail is ripe for fraud.
Voting by mail is “extremely essential to all of us,” Evans said. “There is no way that you can conduct a democracy without citizen participation.”
Trump’s administration has been fighting to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which covers about 20 million people.
“I hope that people in Pennsylvania, in particularly African Americans, understand that he is not in our interests,” Evans said.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said that if the president talked to citizens he would understand that the country’s economic pain has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t have a president who understands what it means to lose your business, what it means to lose your housing. And he has ensured that more people know that pain because of the policies that he has laid out,” Kenyatta said.
“At this critical moment, we need somebody who understands the economic pain that is being felt and we need somebody who is going to stand up for small businesses and stand up for workers. This is not the guy to do it. We have to move beyond this failed Trump experiment.”
