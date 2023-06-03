Nearly two weeks after becoming the first woman in Philadelphia history to win a major party’s mayoral primary, Cherelle Parker got to do at least two things she wasn’t able to do on election night. She thanked her supporters, and she danced.

The former state representative and City Councilmember won May’s Democratic primary with over 32% of the vote, best in a field of nine candidates. However, she spent the victorious night at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, recovering from emergency dental surgery days before that sapped her signature energy.

In the ballroom atop the Philadelphia Convention Center Friday night, Parker spent almost all of her 40-minute victory speech thanking the campaign staff, endorsers and financial backers who brought her from candidate in a crowded field to the precipice of history, as she will enter the November general election as a heavy favorite against former City Council colleague, Republican David Oh.

“For those of you who know me, you know that I know that I’m here because of a product of a village,” Parker acknowledged after taking the stage. “The village is super huge, and it’s big, and it’s diverse, and people from all walks of life.”

That village was out in force on Friday night, as hundreds joined the Democratic nominee at the Convention Center. This event likely drew more attendees than the original party at Laborers Local 332 on election night. It was certainly a different vibe than on that night, when the nervous energy of waiting on tabulations gave way to joy for the historic victory. The atmosphere was festive, with entertainment from the Boogie Down Experience getting folks dancing, but the true star of the evening was Cherelle Parker. However, in her moment, she showed immense gratitude to those who helped her get there.

Parker ran through dozens of names from her personal and professional life. One name that garnered a round of applause was her mentor, “the boss lady,” former City Councilmember Marian Tasco, who was present on stage as she was on election night.

“There is no Cherelle Parker in politics with Marian Tasco,” Parker told the crowd.

While Parker showed gratitude throughout her speech, she also made some candid remarks about the early days of the campaign. While she entered the race with an impressive resume, including the only candidate with experience in the city and state legislatures, she didn’t have the financial resources of many of her main rivals.

“There were a whole lot of people who counted us out, and they counted us out because I was the only non-independently wealthy candidate in this race,” she admitted. “That December 31st deadline [for campaign finance reporting] was a huge deadline. That was a deadline that everyone was going to use to determine whether or not I was viable. If I didn’t have a certain amount of money in the bank by December the 31st, people would’ve said ‘She’s not a viable candidate.’”

Parker thanked her financial supporters, which includes former Philadelphia Eagle Brian Westbrook.

While Parker thanked many names from government, like her former colleagues in the General Assembly who endorsed her, plenty more were union officials and ward leaders who also backed her candidacy in the crowded Democratic primary. Her victory came not just from the historic Northwest Coalition that elected her to five terms in Harrisburg and two more in City Council, but from across the city, including the Hispanic voters that she carried, largely thanks to her former rival and colleague Maria Quinones Sanchez, and a bloc of Northeast ward leaders who endorsed her in April.

“People wanted to keep this … antiquated, outdated tribalism, territorial nonsense that happened before I was born, and they wanted to keep that alive, and I realized what it was,” Parker said regarding the efforts to keep her viability to the Black community in certain neighborhoods. “It’s the foundation of a divide and conquer strategy.”

Parker credited her endorsers who serve in Harrisburg and City Council for “connecting the dots” and helping her build a citywide coalition that led to her victory. She also acknowledged her team analyzed the polls released during the campaign and believed they focused too much on groups that supported other candidates while underrepresenting the groups that supported her.

After thanking what seemed like everyone in attendance, Parker got to dance with her supporters. She bopped to one of her favorite songs, surrounded by a group of “sergeants-at-arms” who served as her buffer.

As the event wound down, her campaign manager Sincere Harris, who joined the campaign after working with the statewide Democratic Party and the Biden White House, commented on the unique pride of seeing a Black woman on stage, front and center, in a candidacy that has been only men.

“To say that it’s historic is an understatement in that it’s moving,” Harris said. “To say I came back for this seems cliché but I don’t think I realized it would be quite this big. We got a lot of work to do but this is a once in a lifetime moment.”