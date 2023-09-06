Election 2023 Rhode Island House

Gabe Amo smiles at an election results party after his win in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Pawtucket, R.I. (David Delpoio/Providence Journal via AP)

 David Delpoio

Former White House aide Gabe Amo could become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after his win Tuesday in the crowded Democratic primary for the state's 1st Congressional District special election sent him on to the general election in the heavily Democratic state.

Amo, who grew up in Pawtucket the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, hopes to succeed former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down earlier this summer to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

The Associated Press

