Florida Congresswoman Val Demings said on Wednesday that a lack of leadership in the White House is the cause of the nation’s biggest problems, including the current pandemic.
“I thank God for the people, organizations who took the initiative to give some pretty clear direction, but also for our local and state leadership, mayors and others who took the initiative, in the absence of leadership and the absence of clear direction, to give guidance,” Demings said.
The Florida Democrat said that Black and Brown people are the ones most affected by this lapse.
“We know that of the over 3 million people who have contracted COVID-19 in the United States, the overwhelming majority are Black and Brown people,” Demings said in an interview Wednesday with representatives of the Black press.
The interview, which was hosted by National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) correspondent Stacy Brown and NNPA President Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube Wednesday afternoon.
The congresswoman promised not to sugarcoat things and called the country’s current state of affairs “a mess” and said that the country is “in trouble."
Demings also said that the president's shortcomings can cause bigger problems for states without their own strong leadership.
“Unfortunately, there are too many governors, like we have here in the state of Florida, who have made a decision to follow the president, who isn't going anywhere. When you follow someone who's not leading, you end up with some of the highest numbers of cases in the country,” she said.
Recently, Demings helped bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to Congress. She said she was inspired to do so after hearing George Floyd’s brother speak at a Judiciary Committee meeting.
“One of the things he said, I shall never ever forget. He said, ‘Please don't let my brother's death be in vain.’ And I really use it as a constant reminder of how critical and important the work that we're involved in is,” she said.
The bill passed in the House but failed to pass in the Senate. Demings said she’s still hopeful that justice will prevail with or without help from President Donald Trump.
“We’re hoping that enough senators, under the current circumstances, where there's total lack of accountability in the White House, will see that justice is administered and can move forward when good men and women who have the power to do that, do their jobs. While we have not seen the movement that we hope to see, we're knocking on that door every day, and we hope that we will get the results that America needs to see,” she said.
When asked about her own leadership aspirations, Demings said it would fulfill a lifelong dream to be picked as the running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
“I worked as a social worker, law enforcement officer and now a member of Congress. When I look back over my life, these are exactly the kind of opportunities that I go to work every day, and work hard to try to create for young boys and young girls who may have been told that they are the wrong color, that they don't have enough money, that nobody knows their parents or that they're the wrong gender,” she said.
Demings is believed to be on the shortlist of possible running mates for Biden. Other rumored candidates include California Sen. Kamala Harris, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, California Congresswoman Karen Bass and former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams.
Demings said she’s honored just to be included among so many great women and serving would be her pleasure.
“Public service is such an honor to me. I'm honored to be considered," she said. "It's a very humbling experience."
