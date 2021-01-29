Delaware State University joins Apple’s Propel Center

Delaware State University has joined the Propel Center, a new Apple-funded global campus headquartered in Atlanta that supports learning and development for Historical Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) nationwide.
The Apple initiative will serve as a hub for over 100 HBCUs, connecting students with faculty with curriculum related to AI and machine learning, agricultural technologies, social justice, entertainment arts, app development, augmented reality, career preparation and entrepreneurship.
“Because Delaware State University has had a long-term relationship with Apple, we were one of the first schools they reached out to to be a part of the initiative,” said vice president for University Advancement at Delaware State University Dr. Vita Pickrum. “We had the initial discussion with Ed Farm’s director of strategic partnerships Inga Willis.
“As a result of the discussion with her and going over the full benefits of the Propel initiative, we knew it was a perfect match for Delaware State University,” she added. “We’re not only excited to be able to participate, but we’re looking forward to contributing to the goals of the Propel Center.”
The Propel Center is part of Apple’s $100 million Racial and Justice Initiative, which is the corporation’s commitment to help dismantle barriers to opportunity and combat injustices faced by communities of color.
The center was imagined and designed by Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education through technology — with Apple and Southern Company as founding partners.
“These investments are critical as we begin to truly scale Black innovation ecosystems,” said Ed Farm chairman Anthony Oni in a statement.
“By leveraging technology and partnerships to connect students with unique learning opportunities, we can lift up the talent that already exists at these institutions of higher learning and accelerate their development,” he added. “In doing so, we will have a hand in shaping the workforce of the future — and the leaders of tomorrow.”
The hub’s programming will be dispersed via a virtual platform, the physical Atlanta campus and on-campus activations at partner institutions. The initiative is designed to provide students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the nation’s talent pipeline and workforce.
“This partnership will allow Delaware State University students to collaborate with students from throughout the HBCU network,” Pickrum said.
“Not only will they be able to benefit from their instruction, but they will also learn from each other and from the different faculties that we have in all of our institutions that will be participating in the program.”
Pickrum said that the collaboration with the Propel Center aligns perfectly with Delaware State University’s curriculum.
“Major companies are now looking to get a diverse workforce and what better way to get the diverse workforce than at HBCUs,” Pickrum said. “We prepare our students to be that workforce by making sure that they are in cooperation with a real project and that they have the benefits of the expertise across the country to prepare them for whatever discipline that may be.
“Whether its social justice, the arts or developing community activists and civic minded individuals — all of that falls with Propel and will fit within our Global Institute,” she added. “We’re really excited about our students having the option to be involved in all of those assets.”
Delaware State University’s Tony Allen notes that HBCUs contribute more than $18 billion to the gross domestic product each year.
He further pointed out that while representing only 3% of all colleges and universities in the community, HBCUs still graduate nearly 25% of all Black professionals.
“Propel is a classic example, by bringing exceptional students across the country to learn real-world skills in and outside the classroom, Propel will redefine the future of work for a smaller, more inclusive global community,” Allen said.
Apple has had a partnership with Delaware State University since 2018 as part of its Digital Learning Initiative, providing every incoming student with an iPad or MacBook. That program helped the university to pivot to virtual courses when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The university was also recently nominated for consideration in the selection of the 2021 “Apple Distinguished School,” which will be announced in June. No HBCU has ever won the Apple award.
Pickrum said that through the collaboration with the Propel Center, she’s hoping Delaware State students will be able to gain access to new opportunities.
“Students will be able to see that the world is much larger than their campus,” Pickrum said. “Through this partnership, they will have an opportunity to gain access to different ways of thinking.
“Renowned scientists and educators from around the world will be able to test the theories that they are pursuing in their own life,” she added. “By the time they graduate, they will not only be ready, but they will also have the opportunity to hone every skill they had in the industry of their choice.”
