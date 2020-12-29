Delaware State receives $1 million award to support Wesley College acquisition

The Longwood Foundation has awarded $1 million to Delaware State University to support the university’s acquisition of Wesley College.
The award will support ongoing transition costs, including personnel and a comprehensive plan for aligning the two institutions’ academic programs.
The Longwood Foundation award is just the latest monetary award that Delaware State University has received.
The university also received a $1 million Health Heroes Relief Fund award from Tik Tok, $1 million from JP Morgan Chase and its Advancing Black Pathways initiative, and a school-record single donation of $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
“We’ve had a longstanding association with the Longwood Foundation for quite some time,” said Delaware State University director of media relations Steve Newton. “In 2014-2015, we had significant grants from Longwood that increased student retention and graduation.
“This for us marks a particular move forward in that relationship because they’re partnering with us in what will be a long-term change in the entire higher educational setup in Delaware,” he added.
Delaware State announced plans during the summer to acquire Wesley College. The move makes Delaware State the first historically Black college or university to acquire an existing institution of higher education.
The university is moving toward completing the transaction by July. The deal has several contingencies attached to it, including approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the regional accrediting body for both institutions.
“The Longwood grant will primarily be used for the expenses associated with the transition planning and infrastructure assessment,” Newton said. “There are also costs associated with what we’re planning to do.
“What we’re looking at as our major plan is we plan to see one of our five academic colleges directly on that campus. Right now, our plan is to probably create the Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences directly on the existing campus.
“The Longwood grant is also going to help support our ability to recruit and continue some key faculty and employees from Wesley College,” he added.
Delaware State University has more than four times as many students as Wesley College; 4,602 undergraduate students enrolled at Delaware State for the 2019-20 school year and 1,035 enrolled at Wesley.
The university and the college, both based in Dover, have similar demographics. About 63% of Wesley College students are people of color, as are 91% of Delaware State students (63% of all Delaware State students are Black). Approximately 57% of Wesley’s students and 55% of Delaware State’s students hail from the First State.
The average grade-point average is 3.05 for students entering Wesley and 3.15 for students entering Delaware State.
Both the university and college have worked together for many years, and even shared faculty.
“This acquisition is a good match for us because Wesley is officially a minority-serving institution and their student profile is a lot closer to ours than you may think for an HBCU,” Newton said.
Delaware State University President Tony Allen said in a written statement that in order to have a successful acquisition the university “must secure sufficient funding outside of the university’s normal operating revenue.”
“The Wesley acquisition is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and matches our highest aspirations,” Allen said. “This Longwood Foundation gift will be expressly used for that purpose and validates the impact the combined entity will have on the educational, cultural and economic impact to the City of Dover, Kent County, and the State of Delaware.”
