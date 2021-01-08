Dearon "Deezer D" Thompson, best known for his role as nurse Malik McGrath on the iconic NBC medical drama ER, has died. He was 55.
Thompson's brother, Emmery, confirmed the death in an Instagram post on Friday, Jan. 8, 2020. Along with several pictures, he wrote, "My Big Brother! God is with you. I will miss you. #deezerd."
No additional information about his death was immediately available. A rep could not be reached. According to one report, his brother said Thompson was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, and family suspect he may have suffered a heart attack, but that is not official from the medical examiner.
Thompson had a long list of credits on his résumé, including the films "Bringing Down the House," "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" and "CB4."
In 2009, Thompson revealed he was undergoing heart surgery after suffering "over 10 episodes of heart failure in the last eight months alone."
He told RadarOnline, "I have a heart valve that is leaking and the aorta had expanded to way beyond what it is supposed to be. As soon as the doctor identified what was going on, he put me in here," he said then. "I am so grateful that my doctor found it in time."
