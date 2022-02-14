Standing in front of a podium at Community of Compassion CDC in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek section, Russell Johnson spoke about his 21-year-old daughter, Kierra Johnson.
“She was just a beautiful spirit,” Johnson said. “You know, she was very kind, kind of quiet. Like I said before, very peace-loving. You know she was interested in art, music, animals, nature and those kinds of things. She was very sweet.”
Kierra was strangled to death in 2017.
On Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office announced the conviction of the man who killed Kierra.
David Grier, who published reports say represented himself, was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury last week.
Local news also reported Kierra and Grier had known each other since high school.
Kierra, an art student, was found dead in the waters of Cobbs Creek. Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death strangulation based on the marks on her neck.
Grier was identified based on DNA under Kierra’s fingernails and cell phone and surveillance video from the night of the attack.
“Despite there being very little media coverage on this case, the Philadelphia Police Department worked hard,” said ADA Cydney Pope, the lead prosecutor assigned to the case.
Pope said detectives worked tirelessly to obtain and review evidence proving Grier was the perpetrator.
“We hope that with this verdict, with this justice, that we have been able to save someone else’s life and to give voice to all of the women out there who have told a partner or former partner ‘No’ and have paid the ultimate price,” Pope said.
Russell said that he is thankful to have had with his daughter as time goes on.
“I thank the Philadelphia Police Department and Assistant District Attorneys Cydney Pope and Christian Wynne for all of the work they put into obtaining justice for Kierra,” Russell said. “And I’m also grateful to the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia for helping our family through this very difficult time. Justice is served.”
Grier will be sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday.
“Every single person who has touched this case has put in 100% to make sure that we are able to remember Kierra, not necessarily for how she died, but how she lived, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of that,” Wynne said. “I also want to thank her family and friends who were courageous enough to come forward and give statements to the police, which gave us the opportunity to try this case the way it deserved and obtain justice for Kierra.”
