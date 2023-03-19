Trump New York Prosecutor

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. — AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is standing firm against Donald Trump's increasingly hostile rhetoric, telling his staff that the office won't be intimidated or deterred as it nears a decision on charging the former president.

Bragg sent an internal memo late Saturday hours after Trump unleashed a three-part, all-caps social media post in which he said he could be arrested in the coming days, criticized the district attorney and encouraged his supporters to protest and "TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

