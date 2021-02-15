Philadelphia‘s City Council Committee on Children and Youth and Education is hosting a joint hearing Wednesday to gather public input and prioritize a safety plan for reopening school buildings.
“The hearing brings multiple stakeholders to the same table,” said Councilmember Helen Gym. “The [School District of Philadelphia] is responsible for delivering a plan that engenders the confidence of the children, families, and staff that the District serves. Our role in Council is to ensure that they do this with clarity, integrity, responsibility, and in dialogue.”
According to Gym, the Children and Youth Committee chair, “Public trust and public engagement on this issue is the most important aspect of school reopening.”
“We want to get on the record, the information communities and families have been requesting about the health and safety protocols, the District is promising,” she said. “Questions remain on topics ranging from testing to vaccinations to mental health supports for families in crisis to new building investments. Additionally, we will be hearing from health experts about building public trust for Black and Brown communities, whose suffering during the COVID crisis exposes the grave disparities in our public health and public education systems.”
The hearing will stream live at 2 p.m. at phlcouncil.com/watch-city-council/ and will be available to watch on Xfinity Channel 64, Fios Channel 4. Council expects to hear testimonies from parents, staff, school district officials, school board members, and local unions that represent school staff.
“There is nothing more important than a public conversation about how we help get our children back safely into the classroom,” said Councilmember Maria Quinones Sanchez.
Quinones-Sanchez serves as the City Council Committee Chair of Education. Her work has focused on working with stakeholders to create a new model and equitable policy for Philadelphia.
In the Philadelphia School District’s third attempt to re-open, there has been much push back from both teachers and families who questioned the efficacy of installing fans to provide proper ventilation for those in the buildings.
The building staff was expected to return on Feb. 8 and students were slated to come back on Feb. 22. However, newly raised safety and health concerns have many believing the district is not ready to open its doors.
“I have long campaigned to modernize our public schools,” Gym said. “It is unconscionable that one in four elementary schools has no functioning mechanical ventilation system. It was unacceptable pre-COVID, and remains unacceptable today.
“The journey to any school reopening must acknowledge that Black and Brown communities have long been neglected — from the physical conditions of schools to underfunding and overcrowding to racial disparity in hiring and disciplinary rates. Thus we must work doubly hard to show that we have taken bold steps to assure families that their health comes first, and we are investing to make amends for what we have failed to do before.
“That’s why it’s so important that the District center public trust and public engagement in any discussion of re-opening,” she said. “This is the District’s third attempt at a partial school reopening. It’s clear that the focus needs to be on shoring up public confidence in the District’s mission and execution of a responsible school reopening.”
Gym wants to see the District develop a reopening plan that includes parents and the community.
“Reopening of schools is the first mass public outreach service to affirmatively reach communities who have long been neglected throughout the COVID crisis,” she said. “This is a chance to serve families who should know more, not less, about the safety of their school building.
“They should be better equipped about how to improve their health and how to access medical treatment and assistance when needed. They should have better access to mental health and behavioral health supports for children and families suffering from trauma or depression.”
