The U.S. Sentencing Commission will vote this month on whether or not to shorten sentences for 18,500 convicted first-time offenders, across the nation, by as much as 14-15 months. — Philadelphia Department of Prisons

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The U.S. Sentencing Commission will decide Aug. 24 whether to make 18,500 mostly Black and Latino inmates across the nation, including in Philadelphia, eligible for early release, including about 3,200 who could be released by Nov. 1.

After a public meeting, the commission will vote on making the 2023 Criminal History Amendment retroactive. The amendment, which is still subject to congressional approval, would reduce sentencing range guidelines for some crimes.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

