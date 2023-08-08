The U.S. Sentencing Commission will vote this month on whether or not to shorten sentences for 18,500 convicted first-time offenders, across the nation, by as much as 14-15 months. — Philadelphia Department of Prisons
The U.S. Sentencing Commission will decide Aug. 24 whether to make 18,500 mostly Black and Latino inmates across the nation, including in Philadelphia, eligible for early release, including about 3,200 who could be released by Nov. 1.
After a public meeting, the commission will vote on making the 2023 Criminal History Amendment retroactive. The amendment, which is still subject to congressional approval, would reduce sentencing range guidelines for some crimes.
A report filed on behalf of federal public and community defenders said that the amendment would “respond to and correct a systemic wrong: the excessive sentencing ranges that result from unjustly inflated and empirically unsound guideline calculations” for mostly Black and Hispanic people.
Voting against the measure to make the sentencing reductions retroactive would mean forcing some incarcerated individuals “to spend an average of an additional 14 or 15 unnecessary months behind bars,” said the report, written by Sapna Mirchandani, assistant federal defender in Maryland.
The report said Black and Hispanic groups “have historically borne the brunt of this country’s criminal and punitive criminal justice policies and are over-represented in prisons.”
The sentencing guideline changes would affect people with no criminal history or with up to one prior. They would be given a two-point or level decrease at sentencing time and may receive months less in prison, for having no past criminal history, according to Legal Information Services Associates.
The decrease would apply only when the defendant did not receive any criminal history points, did not receive a terrorism adjustment, did not use violence or threats of violence in the offense, did not commit an offense resulting in death or serious bodily injury or a sex offense, did not personally cause substantial hardship or loss, did not possess a gun or dangerous weapon or get someone else to do so, did not commit a hate crime or human rights offense, and was not engaged in an ongoing criminal offense.
For example, a one-time drug offender would receive less time than someone with several priors. If the decision becomes retroactive, first-time offenders could file as early as 2024 for points that could lead to an early release.
However, defendants who committed an offense while on probation, parole, supervised release or work release, or after an escape, would receive an additional point toward spending more time in prison. That group already has seven criminal history points before another status point is added, Legal Information Services Associates said.
The commission’s staff estimated that about 11,500 offenders now in prison would have faced a lower sentencing range under the new amendment reducing the potential criminal history points for defendants who committed their offense while under another sentence.
The average sentence reduction would be 11.7%, and 2,000 inmates would be eligible for release by November 1, 2023, when the amendments are slated to go into effect.
Additionally, the commission staff estimated that 7,272 inmates would have a lower guidelines range if re-sentenced under the amendment providing a 2-level downward departure for having zero criminal history points, with an average reduction of 17.6%. An estimated 1,200 offenders would be eligible for release by November 1, 2023, if the amendment is made retroactive.
The U.S. Sentencing Commission, created by Congress in 1984, is a bipartisan, independent agency in the Judicial Branch. Its function is to reduce sentencing disparities and promote transparency and proportionality in sentencing. It sometimes amends sentencing guidelines and helps other judicial agencies to develop crime policy.
Of the 64,142 crimes reported to the commission in fiscal year 2022, 20,037 cases involved drugs and 19,851 involved drug-trafficking, according to commission statistics.
Seven drug types accounted for 98% of the drug-trafficking offenses, including crack cocaine, fentanyl and powder cocaine. Eighty-two percent of the trafficking offenders were men, 42% were Latino, 28% were African-American, 26% were white, and 3.2% were of other races. The average drug trafficker was 37 years old.
Of this group, 41.7% had little or no prior criminal history and 5.5% were career offenders. The commission found that sentences were increased for possessing a weapon and for taking a leadership or supervisory role in the offense. The average sentence for drug offenders last year was 6½ years — and more than 96.6% were sentenced to prison.
In terms of firearms charges reported to the commission last year, 2,790 involved the use of a firearm, or the carrying of a firearm during a crime of violence or drug trafficking. Gun crimes involved men 96.1% of the time. Fifty-five percent of the offenders were African-American, 20.9% were white, and 20.7% were Latino, while 2.8% were of other races, according to commission statistics. Their average age was 33.
Twenty-three percent had no prior criminal history. Nearly 7% were career offenders. Ninety-nine percent of those found guilty of gun crimes were sentenced to prison, and the average sentence was almost 12 years in prison.
