South Carolina Democrats

FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Feb. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. Clyburn is backing a former staffer in her effort to lead South Carolina's Democrats, as the state prepares to host in 2024 the party's opening presidential primary. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rep. Jim Clyburn, whose last-minute endorsement helped propel Joe Biden's 2020 White House campaign, is backing a former staffer in her effort to lead South Carolina's Democrats, as the state prepares to host the party's opening presidential primary in 2024.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press ahead of an official announcement Wednesday, Clyburn said Christale Spain "represents the battle-tested, steady leadership the South Carolina Democratic Party needs as the national party turns to us to kick-off the nomination process."

The Associated Press

