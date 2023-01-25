Obama Haiti

President Barack Obama, center, speaks as former Presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George W. Bush, right, listen in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington Saturday, Jan. 16, 2010. Bush and Clinton have been asked by Obama to help with US relief efforts after the earthquake in Haiti.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais

CNN

