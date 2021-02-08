Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is partnering with the Department of Public Health to launch a COVID-19 school vaccination program.
The program aims to vaccine teachers, principals and staff at all district, charter, independent and parochial schools, as well as at child care centers and pre-K providers.
The vaccination effort is expected to begin by the end of February and expand to include a number of locations, including pop-up clinics located in school buildings throughout the city.
“While I fully support Dr. Hite’s plan to have students back in classrooms the week of Feb. 22, this vaccination program will go a long way to easing the concerns that teachers have expressed," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.
"It is imperative that our children get back to in-person learning, and every Philadelphian should be thankful that CHOP is able to offer its resources and expertise for this crucial effort.”
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said the union is encouraged by the announcement of vaccine plan for educators. The union has argued that school staff should not be asked to return until they’ve been vaccinated.
“We have been advocating for a swift path to vaccination for school staff, because it’s a critical layer of protection against this deadly virus,” Jordan said.
“When implemented with other mitigation metrics, it will go a very long way in slowing community spread. As we continue to navigate a path to safe reopening of school buildings, this is an encouraging step.”
The city will be working with early child care providers, including pre-K providers, to sign up for vaccinations.
“The implementation of a vaccination program for our staff is welcome news to complement the many layers of safety we've already put in place in our school buildings,” said School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr.
“We are thankful for this initiative that prioritizes our employees, and look forward to supporting the implementation of this plan as we continue with our plan to return our staff and students back to school."
Monday’s announcement comes as Philadelphia teachers protested reopening schools amid COVID-19 fears and safety issues.
Teachers and staff protesting outside their buildings said they feared the ventilation systems in the city’s aging schools were not sufficient to address the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The school district had ordered pre-K to second grade teachers to report to their schools Monday, but then backed off the mandate while a mediator reviewed issues raised by the teachers union.
The teachers union and school district are now waiting on a decision by a city-appointed mediator tasked with assessing the evidence and deciding whether school buildings are safe.
"While our teachers and other PFT members are not required to return to schools at this time as we await next steps from the mediator, we continue to encourage them to return to schools so we are prepared to phase in the 9,000 PreK-2 students whose families want and need for their children to resume in-person learning on February 22," the district said in a news statement about the mediation.
"Additional people in schools will also help to identify any issues that we can address before students return.
We echo the sentiment that we are all in this together. That’s why we’ve engaged in ongoing discussions with health experts, city officials, and all School District unions throughout this entire process. We are awaiting next steps on the mediation process from the City so we can resolve any identified issues and proceed together without delay.”
The district said it has spent about $65 million due to COVID-19, including nearly $4 million in ventilation assessments, repairs and enhancements to ensure healthy air flow, in accordance with guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The PFT has expressed concerns about the district's safety plan, which includes installing window fans in classrooms that lack adequate ventilation.
The union was joined on Monday by City Council members and other local elected officials when they stopped at several school buildings around the city, including Gompers Elementary.
“Fears of mold, asbestos and lead living in our classrooms were fears we had as kids, and it’s the same fears we’re dealing with decades later,” said State Rep. Morgan Cephas, (D-Phila.)
“Adding a pandemic on top of these concerns has only exacerbated the issue. While I understand the urge to resume in-person learning, it’s wrong to ask teachers, families and students to go back inside these school buildings that have not been properly taken care of and put their health at risk.”
Cephas joined fellow members of the Fund Our Facilities Coalition to send a letter to Superintendent Hite Jr. and Mayor Kenney, calling on them to devote themselves to remedying buildings concerns as soon as possible.
