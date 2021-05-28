Chief accused of threatening
false charges vs. online critic
WEST HAZLETON — A police chief in northeastern Pennsylvania threatened to retaliate against a social media critic by filing unfounded criminal charges against the person, federal prosecutors said Friday in announcing a charge of violating civil rights.
Federal court records indicate West Hazleton Chief Brian Buglio signed a plea agreement last month regarding one count of deprivation of civil rights.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Harrisburg said in a release that Buglio made the threat of criminal charges against a borough resident whose February 2020 Facebook posts were critical of Buglio and his police department.
Phone messages were left for Buglio and his defense attorney. An assistant manager at West Hazleton borough referred questions about Buglio’s job status to the borough solicitor.
Firetruck crashes into Philly
building, leaving 5 injured
PHILADELPHIA — Four firefighters and one civilian were injured Thursday when a Philadelphia Fire Department firetruck crashed into a building after a collision with another vehicle.
The firetruck had left a nearby fire station and had its lights and siren on as firefighters headed to a report of a house fire a little after 4 p.m. in North Philadelphia, according to an emailed police incident report. The truck collided with a car and was propelled into the building at 7th Street and Girard Avenue, police said.
WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported four firefighters who were on the truck and a woman who had been in another car involved in the collision were treated for injuries, according to Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker. Walker also said two of the firefighters had to be pulled from the truck, and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
