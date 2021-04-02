Peco proposes 9.65% rate increase, citing grid needs
PHILADELPHIA — The electric utility serving the Philadelphia area is seeking a rate increase that would boost a typical monthly residential bill by about $9.68, or 9.65%, citing the need for “significant” grid upgrades and for pandemic-related customer relief.
Peco said the $246 million increase is needed to to harden and modernize the local energy grid to accommodate clean energy demands such as electric vehicle charging and solar energy generation in homes and businesses, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Peco, which serves 1.6 million electric customers in southeastern Pennsylvania, proposes $1.5 million worth of incentives for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Also included is $2.7 million in relief for low-income customers and $1 million in credits to small businesses in low-income communities impacted by the pandemic.
The rate hike, which would take effect in January, would be about 10 times as big as the last $24.9 million increase that went into effect in January 2019.
Man charged with murder in NC road rage shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in a road rage shooting last week that left a Pennsylvania woman dead.
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested early Thursday at an apartment complex, the Robeson County Sherriff’s Office said in a news release.
Floyd is charged in the fatal shooting of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. The arrest comes a week after Eberly was killed when shots were fired from a car on Interstate 95, just north of Lumberton, as Eberly and her husband were driving to the beach to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Ryan Eberly was not injured.
In addition to the murder charge, Floyd is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property.
Floyd has served several prison terms over the last decade for assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges, according to state prison records.
Police: Man arrested in murder of 1 boy, wounding of 2nd
PHILADELPHIA — A man has been arrested in the shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy and wounded another boy as they rode a motorized scooter on a street in Philadelphia last week, police said Wednesday night.
Police announced the arrest hours after saying an arrest warrant had been issued for 19-year-old Khaleek Cooper-Baldwin in Friday’s death of 11-year-old Harley Belance.
The defendant was being sought on charges of murder, violating firearms laws and related offenses, police said, adding that there was a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. It’s unclear whether the defendant has an attorney; a listed number in his name couldn’t be found Wednesday.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
