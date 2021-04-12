Four minor girls accused of setting a house fire
FERNDALE — Four teenage girls ranging in age from 12 to 14 have been arrested on juvenile court charges of setting a fire that destroyed an unoccupied western Pennsylvania house earlier this month, sending a police officer and a firefighter to the hospital, authorities said.
Police in the suburban Johnstown borough of Ferndale say a 12-year-old from Richland School District, two 14-year-olds from the Greater Johnstown School District and a 14-year-old from Ferndale Area School District face multiple charges of felony arson as well as causing catastrophe, trespassing and endangering another person.
Chief John Blake said the girls are accused of starting the April 3 fire in a duplex using numerous aerosol sprays, including bug spray and Lysol.
A police officer was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated at the hospital for a medical issue, authorities said. Both were later released.
The juveniles were released into the custody of their parents or guardians and their cases will be heard in Cambria County juvenile court.
1 stabbed to death after road rage confrontation
ORWIGSBURG — Two people got into a fight after a road rage confrontation on a Pennsylvania road, and one died after he was stabbed multiple times, state police said.
Police in Schuylkill County said the two were in a sedan and a truck both heading south on Route 61, and they left their vehicles and "engaged in a physical confrontation" Monday in West Brunswick Township.
Police said one produced a knife and stabbed the other multiple times. The victim, identified as 38-year-old George Marcincin of Orwigsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner's office.
No charges were immediately announced. Police said they are investigating and are asking anyone with additional information to contact the station.
Father arrested after murders of child's mother, grandmother
A 2-year-old boy was found safe following an Amber Alert in Philadelphia while his father, who police say is a person of interest in the murders of the child's mother and grandmother, is now in custody.
The ordeal began Friday when Byron McDonald, II, 28, abducted his son, police said. Around the same time, the boy's grandmother, Tamara Aikens, 50, was shot and killed at her home in the same area.
On Monday, the boy's 25-year-old mother was found inside a home suffering a gunshot wound to the face. She was later pronounced dead. Later that morning, an Amber Alert was issued for the woman's son who remained missing along with McDonald.
The boy was found unharmed and McDonald was taken into custody.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
