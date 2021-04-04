Chinese-born professor’s claims tossed by judge
Lawyers for a Temple University professor said Friday they plan to appeal a federal court ruling that threw out most of his legal claims against the U.S. government and an FBI agent that had accused him of giving trade secrets to China, then dropped charges.
Nine of 10 counts in the lawsuit by physics professor Xi Xiaoxing were dismissed Thursday, and his lawyers said the final count regarding surveillance of Xi would be dealt with in a separate decision.
A message seeking comment was left with a Justice Department lawyer handling the case.
U.S. District Judge Barclay Surrick said Xi’s claims involved judgments and decisions about the investigation and prosecution that are matters of discretion, and that his constitutional rights were not violated.
NY man charged with luring minors from Ohio for sex work
NEWARK, N.J. — A New York man faces sex trafficking charges for allegedly luring two minors to travel from Ohio to engage in sexual activities.
Berry Norman was scheduled to make an initial court appearance by videoconference Thursday afternoon. He is charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child and transporting minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey.
According to a criminal complaint, the 32-year-old Norman met the 14-year-old and 15-year-old in the Cincinnati area in late February and convinced them to come to New York.
At a hotel in North Bergen, New Jersey, Norman tried to get the two to have sex with men for money and livestream sexual activities over the Internet, the complaint alleged.
The court docket didn’t list an attorney representing Norman.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
