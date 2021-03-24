Gas drilling firms defeat antitrust lawsuit
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's highest court has delivered a victory for natural gas exploration firms, ruling that the state attorney general's office doesn't have authority under state law to sue them on antitrust grounds over their mineral rights-leasing practices.
The bid by the attorney general's office to pursue an anti-trust action under state law had attracted the close attention of major business groups in Pennsylvania, the nation's No. 2 gas-producing state.
But the state Supreme Court, in a 6-1 decision late Wednesday, overturned lower court decisions and agreed with Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp. that state consumer protection law does not allow sellers to take action against buyers.
As a result, the court declined to rule on whether the attorney general's office has the legal authority to pursue an anti-trust action under the law.
Feds: Former Pitt official stole over 13K masks
The University of Pittsburgh's former director of emergency management stole more than 13,600 face masks meant for school employees and students and sold them online in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a federal indictment announced Wednesday.
Christopher D. Casamento, 42, of Pittsburgh, stole N95 respirators, surgical masks and particulate respirator masks last year, selling them on his eBay vendor page, "steel-city-motor-toys," at "significant price mark ups," the grand jury's indictment said.
Casamento made $18,783.50 from the sales of personal protective equipment, the indictment said.
"At the start of the pandemic, when supplies of PPE were low and nationwide demand was intense, Mr. Casamento used his position of trust and access to critical PPE to enrich himself at the expense of Pitt students and faculty," said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.
Casamento was expected to receive a summons on a charge of interstate transportation of stolen property. A message was left at his number seeking comment. Messages were also left for his attorneys.
Child sex abuse lawsuit 'window' amendment clears House
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers on Wednesday finished a new first round of approvals for a constitutional amendment giving victims of child sexual abuse the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims, but it will be 2023 at the earliest before it takes effect.
The House voted 188 to 13 to approve the proposed constitutional amendment, which must pass both chambers in two consecutive two-year legislative sessions before going before voters as a referendum.
Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, said he was hopeful that lawmakers will also pass the window as regular legislation, as a state law would take effect more quickly while the slower constitutional amendment process continues.
He called it the first step in what he hopes will be a dual track process.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
