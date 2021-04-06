REEF hosts job fair
REEF, a large operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the U.S., is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 300 E. Godfrey Ave.
REEF is hiring for approximately 200 positions, across professional levels, including cashiers, valets and retail associates in the Philadelphia area.
Mother, adult son found dead after early morning fire
GREENSBURG — A mother and her adult son were found dead after an early morning house fire in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.
David Staats, 57, and Helena Staats, 84, were pronounced dead after the fire reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in Salem Township, the Westmoreland County coroner’s office said.
The cause and manner of death for both was pending autopsy results and a determination of the cause of the fire, with toxicology results not expected for several weeks, the coroner’s office said. A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Fire crews reported the structure engulfed in flames as they arrived. Forbes Road Fire Chief Bob Rosatti told the Tribune-Review that “there was no way we could get anyone inside to fight the fire.” One victim was found on the first floor and the other on the second floor, he said.
Man pleads to voluntary manslaughter in deaths of 2
PITTSBURGH — A man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of two men authorities say he fought with and whose bodies were found after a Pittsburgh house fire more than three years ago.
Court documents indicate that 61-year-old Vincent Smith also pleaded guilty Monday in Allegheny County Court to four counts of arson-endangering persons in connection with the February 2018 blaze in the Point Breeze neighborhood.
Other charges including aggravated arson and abuse of a corpse were withdrawn as part of a plea agreement. The Allegheny County district attorney’s office said there was no agreement in place on sentencing, which has been scheduled for June 30.
Authorities alleged that Smith was fighting with 71-year-old homeowner Steven Pariser and 54-year-old John Robert Van Dyke over marijuana when he beat them and threw them down the basement steps, hiding their bodies with trash bags and clothes before starting the fire. Investigators found both men had blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled homicides.
Van Dyke’s brother had reported him missing and officers traced his cellphone to the row home, authorities said. Officers say after they entered the home, they saw Smith striking matches and tossing them to the floor. One ignited in a pool of lighter fluid, and officers retreated as the house caught fire, authorities said in a criminal complaint.
Smith told Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani that he set the fire in an effort to harm himself, not anyone else.
— Compiled From Staff and Wire Reports
